Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 4, 2011
1. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE The bride-to-be exited an L.A. eatery in a printed minidress, cuffed blazer and a Balenciaga tote.
WHY WE LOVE IT Kim Kardashian looked polished in all-over black and white-from her manicure down to her lace-up pumps!
-
June 4, 2011
2. Bar RefaeliWHAT SHE WORE Refaeli sat courtside at the French Open in taupe J Brands, a jean jacket and metal aviators.
-
June 4, 2011
3. Penelope CruzWHAT SHE WORE Cruz shopped Madrid's Zara store in a celestial blouse, dark denim and plastic shades.
-
June 4, 2011
4. Pippa MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton headed to a Paris restaurant in a floral skirt and black blazer, accessorized with a Modalu bag and ballet flats.
-
June 4, 2011
5. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger hit the beach on Memorial Day weekend in a white sundress, straw cowboy hat, striped scarf and silver sandals.
June 4, 20111 of 5
Kim Kardashian
WHAT SHE WORE The bride-to-be exited an L.A. eatery in a printed minidress, cuffed blazer and a Balenciaga tote.
WHY WE LOVE IT Kim Kardashian looked polished in all-over black and white-from her manicure down to her lace-up pumps!
WHY WE LOVE IT Kim Kardashian looked polished in all-over black and white-from her manicure down to her lace-up pumps!
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM