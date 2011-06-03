Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 3, 2011
1. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Olivia Wilde stopped by a Fresh Air Fund event in a V-neck Rag & Bone tank and shirred maxi skirt paired with black peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT Simply stunning! The actress added extra drama to her minimalist ensemble with bold red lips.
-
June 3, 2011
2. Heather GrahamWHAT SHE WORE For the launch of the Kimchi Chronicles, Graham went head-to-toe gold in a sequin Donna Karan tube dress and wooden platforms.
-
June 3, 2011
3. Leelee SobieskiWHAT SHE WORE Sobieski attended the Gucci and Cinema Society screening of La Dolce Vita in a lemon yellow cocktail dress and ankle-strap espadrilles.
-
June 3, 2011
4. Eva AmurriWHAT SHE WORE The actress toasted the 200th anniversary of Perrier-Jouet champagne in a floral Chris Benz gown and shoulder-dusting earrings.
-
June 3, 2011
5. Chloe MoretzWHAT SHE WORE Moretz previewed the Royal Academy of Arts summer exhibition in a tartan Carven dress and blush sandals.
June 3, 20111 of 5
Olivia Wilde
