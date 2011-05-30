Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 30, 2011
1. Pippa MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE The It sister took a London stroll in a blouse and blazer layered over Hudson jeans; she accessorized with hoop earrings, Gucci sunnies and a Modalu bag.
WHY WE LOVE IT Pippa Middleton always looks polished! Flawless tailoring made her simple separates sensational.
-
May 30, 2011
2. January JonesWHAT SHE WORE In N.Y.C., Jones sported a crochet-topped Doo.Ri design with a quilted clutch, cutout sandals and Versace sunglasses.
-
May 30, 2011
3. Krysten RitterWHAT SHE WORE Ritter hit the Twentieth Century Fox Television bash in a floral MinkPink minidress, nude Loeffler Randall pumps, Ippolita bracelets and an eye-popping coral clutch from Sedgwick.
-
May 30, 2011
4. Claudia SchifferWHAT SHE WORE Supermodel Schiffer made a school run in a cobalt cable-knit sweater, skinny jeans, over-the-knee boots and a whip-stitched Salvatore Ferragamo saddlebag.
-
May 30, 2011
5. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker got colorful while running errands, accenting blush jeans and an oversize sweater with a colorblock Fendi bag and a neon pashmina.
May 30, 20111 of 5
Pippa Middleton
WHAT SHE WORE The It sister took a London stroll in a blouse and blazer layered over Hudson jeans; she accessorized with hoop earrings, Gucci sunnies and a Modalu bag.
WHY WE LOVE IT Pippa Middleton always looks polished! Flawless tailoring made her simple separates sensational.
WHY WE LOVE IT Pippa Middleton always looks polished! Flawless tailoring made her simple separates sensational.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM