Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 27, 2011
1. January JonesWHAT SHE WORE Jones hit the X-Men First Class premiere in a black and purple Preen minidress and black patent sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT Future hot mama alert! The expectant actress played up her new curves with a knot-front design.
-
May 27, 2011
2. Jamie ChungWHAT SHE WORE For the Berlin premiere of Hangover 2, up-and-comer Chung accented a high-slit white gown with golden Jimmy Choo sandals and shoulder-dusting turquoise earrings from House of Lavande.
-
May 27, 2011
3. Julie BowenWHAT SHE WORE Modern Family's Bowen selected a sexy draped satin dress and Jimmy Choos for a Fox Television party in L.A.
-
May 27, 2011
4. Kate WinsletWHAT SHE WORE Winslet feted Mario Testino at N.Y.C.'s El Museo de Gala in a black and white Narciso Rodriguez column gown.
-
May 27, 2011
5. Chloe MoretzWHAT SHE WORE Moretz celebrated Azzaro's new London store in a bejeweled shift from the brand.
May 27, 20111 of 5
January Jones
WHAT SHE WORE Jones hit the X-Men First Class premiere in a black and purple Preen minidress and black patent sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT Future hot mama alert! The expectant actress played up her new curves with a knot-front design.
WHY WE LOVE IT Future hot mama alert! The expectant actress played up her new curves with a knot-front design.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM