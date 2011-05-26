Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 26, 2011
1. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE The American Idol judge said goodbye to her debut season in a matte jersey Michael Kors jumpsuit, gold sandals and stacked Bavna bangles.
WHY WE LOVE IT If Jennifer Lopez has a flaw, we've yet to find it! The radiant singer worked every curve in a sexy silhouette.
May 26, 2011
2. Halle BerryWHAT SHE WORE Berry stepped out for the FiFi Awards in an asymmetrical Halston LBD accessorized with gold hoops, an onyx Suzanne Felsen cocktail ring, strappy sandals and a Tod's clutch.
May 26, 2011
3. Kate WalshWHAT SHE WORE Walsh arrived at Lincoln Center for the FiFi Awards in a belted David Meister Signature dress and pointy-toe stilettos.
May 26, 2011
4. Rose ByrneWHAT SHE WORE Byrne attended the L.A. premiere of X-Men: First Class in a lace Marc Jacobs sheath accented with nude Brian Atwood pumps, a satin Kotur clutch and Cartier diamonds.
May 26, 2011
5. Carrie UnderwoodWHAT SHE WORE Underwood cheered on the American Idol finalists at the Nokia Theatre in a beaded Lorena Sarbu tunic, embellished peep-toes, Amrapali jewelry and a metallic clutch.
May 26, 20111 of 5
