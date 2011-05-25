Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 25, 2011
1. Angelina JolieWHAT SHE WORE Angelina Jolie hit the L.A. premiere of The Tree of Life in a chiffon Jenny Packham gown, Tiffany & Co. jewelry and satin Stuart Weitzman sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT Though she's always a standout, the actress was particularly eye-catching in a vibrant poppy hue.
-
May 25, 2011
2. Michelle ObamaWHAT SHE WORE Mrs. Obama dined at Buckingham Palace in a white Tom Ford gown accessorized with long opera gloves, teardrop danglers and a crystal miniaudiere.
-
May 25, 2011
3. Lucy LiuWHAT SHE WORE At the N.Y.C. premiere of Kung Fu Panda 2, Liu worked a jacquard Antonio Berardi cocktail dress, beaded Roger Vivier clutch and strappy Casadei heels.
-
May 25, 2011
4. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE The actress attended the The Tree of Life premiere in a teal Roland Mouret mermaid gown and Jack Vartanian jewelry.
-
May 25, 2011
5. BeyonceWHAT SHE WORE Beyonce took the plunge at the Billboard Music Awards in a long-sleeve Lanvin minidress paired with Christian Louboutin peep-toes.
May 25, 20111 of 5
Angelina Jolie
WHAT SHE WORE Angelina Jolie hit the L.A. premiere of The Tree of Life in a chiffon Jenny Packham gown, Tiffany & Co. jewelry and satin Stuart Weitzman sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT Though she's always a standout, the actress was particularly eye-catching in a vibrant poppy hue.
WHY WE LOVE IT Though she's always a standout, the actress was particularly eye-catching in a vibrant poppy hue.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM