Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 23, 2011
1. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Taylor Swift picked up three Billboard Music Awards in a sequin Elie Saab gown and diamond jewelry.
WHY WE LOVE IT Our June cover girl was a winner onstage and off in a stunning metallic design.
-
May 23, 2011
2. Uma ThurmanWHAT SHE WORE Thurman arrived for the closing ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival in a long-sleeve Armani Privé fishtail gown, Chopard drop earrings and silver sandals.
-
May 23, 2011
3. Angelina JolieWHAT SHE WORE Jolie walked the Kung Fu Panda 2 red carpet in a belted Michael Kors Collection ensemble and leather Salvatore Ferragamo pumps.
-
May 23, 2011
4. Kirsten DunstWHAT SHE WORE Dunst accepted her best actress award at the Cannes Film Festival in a beaded Chanel confection and satin heels.
-
May 23, 2011
5. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE At the Billboard Music Awards, Gomez vamped it up in a cutout Dolce & Gabbana gown, bow-topped heels, a Judith Leiber minaudière and Neil Lane diamonds.
May 23, 20111 of 5
Taylor Swift
WHAT SHE WORE Taylor Swift picked up three Billboard Music Awards in a sequin Elie Saab gown and diamond jewelry.
WHY WE LOVE IT Our June cover girl was a winner onstage and off in a stunning metallic design.
WHY WE LOVE IT Our June cover girl was a winner onstage and off in a stunning metallic design.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM