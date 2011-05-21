Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 21, 2011
1. Brooklyn DeckerWHAT SHE WORE Brooklyn Decker helped launch myhabit.com in a scoopneck Zara dress, textured booties and a sequin bib necklace.
WHY WE LOVE IT Despite spring showers, the swimsuit model brightened up the room in a sunny yellow mini.
May 21, 2011
2. Lake BellWHAT SHE WORE Bell presented Lyn Devon’s wardrobe for the W New York Downtown in a polka-dot sheath and braided heels.
May 21, 2011
3. Kate MossWHAT SHE WORE Moss suited up in a white blazer and satin pants for Mango’s collection launch.
May 21, 2011
4. Rashida JonesWHAT SHE WORE At the NBC upfronts, Jones paired a belted Thakoon print dress with strappy sandals.
May 21, 2011
5. Molly SimsWHAT SHE WORE Sims celebrated World Oceans Day in a vermilion ensemble, nude peep-toes and a structured clutch.
