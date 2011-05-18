Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 18, 2011
1. Rachel McAdamsWHAT SHE WORE Rachel McAdams channeled old Hollywood at the Midnight in Paris premiere in an ivory Louis Vuitton gown, rock crystal H. Stern jewelry and patent leather Louboutins.
WHY WE LOVE IT Leopard jacquard gave the actress's retro silhouette a cool modern twist.
May 18, 2011
2. Kirsten DunstWHAT SHE WORE Dunst chose a marigold Chloé dress and strappy Jimmy Choo sandals for a Melanchonia press event.
May 18, 2011
3. Bar RefaeliWHAT SHE WORE At the Cannes premiere of The Beaver, Rafaeli worked the cutouts of her navy Roberto Cavalli gown and over 80 carats of Chopard diamonds.
May 18, 2011
4. Hilary SwankWHAT SHE WORE Swank paired her floral Oscar de la Renta sheath with a turquoise clutch, Vram for Gray Gallery jewelry and satin peep-toes at the Joyful Heart Foundation Gala.
May 18, 2011
5. Rosario DawsonWHAT SHE WORE Dawson arrived at a Belvedere bash in an animal print Dolce & Gabbana column and an onyx Baccarat cuff.
