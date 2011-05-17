Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 17, 2011
1. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE The actress wowed in a striped Armani Prive gown, Nicholas Kirkwood peep-toes and citrine Neil Lane jewelry at the Cannes premiere of The Tree of Life.
WHY WE LOVE IT Bold choices like this sculptural design make Zoe Saldana one to watch on the red carpet!
-
May 17, 2011
2. Angelina JolieWHAT SHE WORE Jolie stepped out in a high-slit Versace gown at the Cannes Tree of Life premiere.
-
May 17, 2011
3. Penelope CruzWHAT SHE WORE In Munich, the Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides actress sizzled in a scarlet Armani Prive gown and matching box clutch.
-
May 17, 2011
4. Jayma MaysWHAT SHE WORE Mays worked a metallic Reem Acra tube dress, neon Rebecca Minkoff miniaudiere, a Miriam Salat ring and pointy-toe Aldo heels at the Fox upfronts.
-
May 17, 2011
5. Uma ThurmanWHAT SHE WORE At the Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides premiere, Thurman accented a beaded Chanel column with champagne Jimmy Choo sandals, a VBH envelope clutch and Chopard diamonds.
May 17, 20111 of 5
Zoe Saldana
WHAT SHE WORE The actress wowed in a striped Armani Prive gown, Nicholas Kirkwood peep-toes and citrine Neil Lane jewelry at the Cannes premiere of The Tree of Life.
WHY WE LOVE IT Bold choices like this sculptural design make Zoe Saldana one to watch on the red carpet!
WHY WE LOVE IT Bold choices like this sculptural design make Zoe Saldana one to watch on the red carpet!
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM