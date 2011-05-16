Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 16, 2011
1. Penelope CruzWHAT SHE WORE The Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides actress posed in a wool stretch Stella McCartney sheath and navy stilettos.
WHY WE LOVE IT Four months after giving birth, Penelope Cruz looked hotter than ever in a figure-flaunting dress.
May 16, 2011
2. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker paired a floral Elie Saab gown with face-framing jewelry at the Wu Xia premiere.
May 16, 2011
3. Clemence PoesyWHAT SHE WORE At Cannes, the actress accessorized an off-the-shoulder Yves Saint Laurent dress with teal peep-toes and a crystal-studded miniaudiere.
May 16, 2011
4. Rosario DawsonWHAT SHE WORE Dawson dined at France's Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in a sliver-flecked gown.
May 16, 2011
5. Vanessa HudgensWHAT SHE WORE Hudgens attended the Art of Elysium Paradis event in an asymmetrical Fendi maxidress and satin clutch.
