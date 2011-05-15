Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 15, 2011
1. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE Freida Pinto celebrated the opening of Nicholas Kirkwood's London flagship store in the designer's bright platforms and a draped Peter Pilotto sheath.
WHY WE LOVE IT Bold red accessories enhanced the actress's colorful print.
May 15, 2011
2. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE For the Sleeping Beauty premiere, Chung accessorized her LWD with round-toe heels, a silver clutch and a teardrop pendant.
May 15, 2011
3. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE Gomez dined at the St. Bernard Project's Southern Style benefit in a studded LBD and patent leather heels.
May 15, 2011
4. Victoria JusticeWHAT SHE WORE The Nickelodeon actress stepped out in a printed Isabel Lu mini, suede peep-toes and a Jules Smith ring at a Beverly Hills St. Bernard Project benefit.
May 15, 2011
5. Rosario DawsonWHAT SHE WORE Dawson worked a taupe halter dress with a silver barrel clutch and sandals at a Calvin Klein bash.
