Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 13, 2011
1. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Diane Kruger turned heads at the Cannes Sleeping Beauty premiere in a beaded Calvin Klein Collection gown.
WHY WE LOVE IT The statuesque actress looked flawless from all angles in a backless liquid gold dress.
May 13, 2011
2. Rachel McAdamsWHAT SHE WORE At the Sleeping Beauty premiere, McAdams accessorized a Monique Lhuillier sequin bustier and high-waisted trousers with a Salvatore Ferragamo minaudiere, peep-toe heels and Amrapali bangles.
May 13, 2011
3. Mia WasikowskaWHAT SHE WORE Wasikowska attended the Sleeping Beauty premiere in a sculptural Roland Mouret gown and black satin Jimmy Choo heels.
May 13, 2011
4. Penelope CruzWHAT SHE WORE Cruz walked the Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides blue carpet in an embroidered Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci fishtail gown.
May 13, 2011
5. Vanessa HudgensWHAT SHE WORE Hudgens celebrated at a Calvin Klein bash in the label's asymmetrical dress, leather sandals and a gold box clutch.
May 13, 20111 of 5
