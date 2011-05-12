Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 12, 2011
1. Salma HayekWHAT SHE WORE Salma Hayek made a grand entrance at the Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony in an embroidered Gucci Premiere gown and the label's satin miniaudiere.
WHY WE LOVE IT True to the glamorous locale, the actress was the picture of elegance in a high-glam silver ensemble.
May 12, 2011
2. Rachel McAdamsWHAT SHE WORE McAdams hit the Midnight in Paris premiere in a silk organza Marchesa dress, gold Casadei pumps and Bulgari diamonds.
May 12, 2011
3. Uma ThurmanWHAT SHE WORE Thurman arrived for the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival in a feathered Versace gown, emerald Chopard jewelry and Jimmy Choo sandals.
May 12, 2011
4. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE At the National Movie Awards, Paltrow worked a plunging Roksanda Ilincic mini and studded Louboutins.
May 12, 2011
5. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE Greene walked the Skateland red carpet in an asymmetrical pink gown, Kimberly McDonald earrings and gold tweed clutch.
