Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 11, 2011
1. Rachel McAdamsWHAT SHE WORE Rachel McAdams kicked off the Cannes Film Festival at the Midnight in Paris premiere in a floral applique Maxime Simoens LWD, Bavna earrings, a Brumani ring and nude Salvatore Ferragamo peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT Talk about a fresh pick! The actress looked positively chic in a crisp neutral palette.
-
May 11, 2011
2. Emma WatsonWHAT SHE WORE Watson stepped out of her Paris hotel in a ruffled Azzaro dress and black heels.
-
May 11, 2011
3. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE Bilson celebrated Derek Lam's eBay collection in the designer's floral maxidress and cream clutch.
-
May 11, 2011
4. Rose ByrneWHAT SHE WORE Byrne stopped by the Soho Derek Lam store in a knee-length Derek Lam + eBay collection LBD, red envelope clutch, suede Brian Atwood pumps and vintage House of Lavande jewelry.
-
May 11, 2011
5. Gisele BundchenWHAT SHE WORE At the UN Flagship Awards, Bundchen paired a waist-cinching Victoria Beckham sheath with satin Louboutins.
Rachel McAdams
