Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 10, 2011
1. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE The actress took in Chanel's Croisiere show in the label's leather shorts, beaded top, quilted clutch and Christian Louboutin heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Rachel Bilson's sugar and spice ensemble was a perfect mix of edgy leather and pretty pastels.
-
May 10, 2011
2. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung attended the Chanel resort show in the label's pink maxidress and bow-topped flats.
-
May 10, 2011
3. Christy TurlingtonWHAT SHE WORE Turlington layered a black coat over a tiered print dress at the Concert for a Healthy Birth.
-
May 10, 2011
4. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE At the Chanel show, Lively styled the label's sequin blazer and tulip skirt with platform Louboutins.
-
May 10, 2011
5. Clemence PoesyWHAT SHE WORE The actress arrived at the Hotel du Cap in a feathered Chanel confection paired with a satin clutch and champagne Jimmy Choo peep-toes.
May 10, 20111 of 5
Rachel Bilson
WHAT SHE WORE The actress took in Chanel's Croisiere show in the label's leather shorts, beaded top, quilted clutch and Christian Louboutin heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Rachel Bilson's sugar and spice ensemble was a perfect mix of edgy leather and pretty pastels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Rachel Bilson's sugar and spice ensemble was a perfect mix of edgy leather and pretty pastels.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM