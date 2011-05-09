Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 9, 2011
1. Penelope CruzWHAT SHE WORE Penelope Cruz hit the Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides Disneyland premiere in an embroidered Marchesa gown and Chopard diamonds.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress brought major offscreen drama to the swashbuckling sequel in a plumed mermaid design.
-
May 9, 2011
2. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts attended the Pirates of the Caribbean premiere in a black Stella McCartney tube dress, beaded Saloni dome necklace, Dana Rebecca Designs earrings and a deco-inspired Raven Kauffman Couture clutch.
-
May 9, 2011
3. Eva LongoriaWHAT SHE WORE Longoria walked the Disneyland red carpet in a white Cushnie et Ochs shift and suede Brian Atwood pumps.
-
May 9, 2011
4. Vanessa HudgensWHAT SHE WORE At the Pirates of the Caribbean premiere, Hudgens showed some leg in a black wrap dress paired with ankle-strap heels and a turquoise Herndon Heald ring.
-
May 9, 2011
5. Jennifer HudsonWHAT SHE WORE Hudson stopped by Live with Regis & Kelly in a ruffled ensemble and lace-up sandals.
May 9, 20111 of 5
