Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 7, 2011
1. Jennifer HudsonWHAT SHE WORE At the Mary J. Blige Honors Concert, Jennifer Hudson hit the red carpet in a dusty rose Victoria Beckham sheath and leather peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT The singer hit all the right notes in a contoured dress that flaunted her curves.
-
May 7, 2011
2. Lucy HaleWHAT SHE WORE For a Hollywood Nylon bash, the Pretty Little Liars actress topped a printed BCBG Max Azria mini with a billowy blouse and added black booties and a woven belt.
-
May 7, 2011
3. Amy AdamsWHAT SHE WORE Adams hit the streets of New York in a navy Tory Burch shirtdress, a Cartier handbag and leather lace-ups.
-
May 7, 2011
4. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE Klum arrived for the BritWeek Gala Dinner in a python Michael Kors shift and Jimmy Choo sandals.
-
May 7, 2011
5. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE At the DKMS Gala, Mendes paired a silk organza Prabal Gurung dress with onyx Cartier jewelry, satin pumps and a black clutch.
