Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 6, 2011
1. Jennifer AnistonWHAT SHE WORE At Sephora, the actress signed bottles of her self-named scent in a draped Vivienne Westwood dress and strappy Christian Louboutin sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT Jennifer Aniston worked her signature bronze glow in a refreshing persimmon hue.
-
May 6, 2011
2. Malin AkermanWHAT SHE WORE Akerman dined in honor of Tom Cruise at the Wiesenthal Center in a tweed pencil skirt, black blouse, suede pumps and an envelope clutch.
-
May 6, 2011
3. Eva LongoriaWHAT SHE WORE Longoria took to Capitol Hill in a khaki shift and patent leather Brian Atwood heels.
-
May 6, 2011
4. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE Witherspoon arrived at the Sydney Water for Elephants premiere in a contoured Zac Posen design and satin Louboutins.
-
May 6, 2011
5. Lake BellWHAT SHE WORE Bell stepped out at the Tribeca Film Festival in metallic Nicholas Kirkwood sandals, a formfitting Cushnie et Ochs mini and a gold miniaudiere.
May 6, 20111 of 5
