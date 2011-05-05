Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 5, 2011
1. Lea MicheleWHAT SHE WORE Lea Michele screened Glee at Paramount Studios in a single-shoulder Versace dress and laser-cut Louboutins.
WHY WE LOVE IT Talk about May flowers! The actress's sleek sheath was a fresh take on the blossoming spring trend.
May 5, 2011
2. Liv TylerWHAT SHE WORE Tyler helped launch the Saks Stella McCartney boutique in the designer's peplum dress and buckled sandals.
May 5, 2011
3. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts hit the red carpet at an L.A. Nylon bash in a black lace confection, Elie Saab platforms, Le Vian earrings and rings by Amrapali and Hellmuth.
May 5, 2011
4. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE Mendes stopped by the Soho Apple store in a belted LWD, Coomi ring and tasseled Nicholas Kirkwood heels.
May 5, 2011
5. Julie BowenWHAT SHE WORE At the Jumping the Broom premiere, Bowen paired a beaded Rachel Roy sheath with satin peep-toes, a black clutch and KumKum studs.
