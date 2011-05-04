WHAT SHE WORE Ginnifer Goodwin rocked a houndstooth Herve Leger by Max Azria bandage dress, H. Stern earrings, black sandals, a Bulgari cocktail ring and mosaic Kotur clutch at the Something Borrowed premiere.



WHY WE LOVE IT The actress brought the traditional print into the 21st century in a formfitting design paired with modern accessories.