Look of the Day
May 3, 2011
1. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE For the the Met Costume Institute Gala, she rocked an embroidered Stella McCartney gown accessorized with a 13.5-carat Fred Leighton diamond ring, satin Louboutins and a Judith Leiber clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT You don't have to show skin to look hot! Gwyneth Paltrow's curve-flaunting nude column was nothing short of sexy.
May 3, 2011
2. Dianna AgronWHAT SHE WORE Agron worked a Michael Kors silk crepe halter column, metal cuff and studs on the Metropolitan Museum of Art's red carpet.
May 3, 2011
3. Ginnifer GoodwinWHAT SHE WORE Goodwin arrived at the Costume Institute Gala in a knotted emerald Topshop Unique dress, Aperlai sandals, a Kotur clutch and turquoise Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry.
May 3, 2011
4. Diane KrugerEVENT: The Met Gala
DESIGNER: Jason Wu
WHY WE LOVE IT: An up-to-there slit added the perfect touch of sex appeal to a dazzling long-sleeve bodice.
May 3, 2011
5. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE Lopez looked stunning at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a fuchsia Gucci gown and python miniaudiere accented with more than $475,000 worth of H. Stern jewels.
