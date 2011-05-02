Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 2, 2011
1. Rose ByrneWHAT SHE WORE At the L.A. Bridesmaids premiere, Rose Byrne paired a boldly-colored Prabal Gurung dress with a Kotur clutch, Meus Designs earrings, a Joan Hornig ring and patent leather heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT A hot hue plus an equally sizzing silhouette made this dress a scene-stealer.
May 2, 2011
2. Brooklyn DeckerWHAT SHE WORE Decker chose a ruffled Giambattista Valli scarlet gown and a floral Cindy Chao cuff for a White House Correspondents Dinner cocktail reception.
May 2, 2011
3. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington took the plunge in a jewel-tone Gucci dress accented with a satin clutch and snakeskin heels at the Mary J. Blige Honors Concert.
May 2, 2011
4. Rashida JonesWHAT SHE WORE Jones attended the White House Correspondents Dinner in a cobalt column, woven patent leather heels and geometric Irene Neuwirth jewelry.
May 2, 2011
5. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE Rihanna arrived at the DKMS gala at New York's Cipriani Wall Street in a tiered Dsquared gown and Chopard jewelry.
