Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 1, 2011
1. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE At the Beverly Hills Louis Vuitton boutique, Ashley Greene rocked the label's leggings, cardigan and clutch with Jimmy Choo heels and Cartier jewelry.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress sweetened up her tough girl leather pants with colorful, feminine accents.
-
May 1, 2011
2. Hayden PanettiereWHAT SHE WORE Panettiere paired a lace Camilla and Marc confection with a black blazer, crystal clutch and ankle-strap Jimmy Choo heels.
-
May 1, 2011
3. Nina DobrevWHAT SHE WORE Dobrev hung out backstage at the PIX 11 Morning News in a cuffed blazer, printed scarf and skinny denim.
-
May 1, 2011
4. Chloe SevignyWHAT SHE WORE Sevigny went retro for the Chanel Artists Dinner in a long-sleeved LWD, quilted chain-strap bag and leather boots.
-
May 1, 2011
5. Kate HudsonWHAT SHE WORE A newly-engaged Hudson exited New York's Ed Sullivan Theater in a spaghetti strap dress, peep-toe platforms, a Sutra ring and Lana Jewelry earrings.
May 1, 20111 of 5
