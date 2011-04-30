Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 30, 2011
1. Liv TylerWHAT SHE WORE Liv Tyler supported the arts at the Brooklyn Museum's ball in a blush Stella McCartney blazer, the designer's faux leather clutch, an LBD and black satin heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The former model drew all eyes to her sky-high gams in a chic, minimalist ensemble.
-
April 30, 2011
2. Lake BellWHAT SHE WORE Bell celebrated Irene Neuwirth's diamond collection launch at Barney's in a drawstring tunic and braided sandals.
-
April 30, 2011
3. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung helped open N.Y.C.'s latest Madewell store in a striped button-down, denim shorts, leopard print booties and a chain-strap bag.
-
April 30, 2011
4. Sophia BushWHAT SHE WORE Bush attended an Ann Taylor lunch at Chateau Marmont in the label's sunburst sheath and bronze cuff paired with a khaki blazer and leather heels.
-
April 30, 2011
5. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE Witherspoon stepped out with her family in a white dress and cardi, Stuart Weitzman T-strap sandals and a brown satchel.
April 30, 20111 of 5
Liv Tyler
WHAT SHE WORE Liv Tyler supported the arts at the Brooklyn Museum's ball in a blush Stella McCartney blazer, the designer's faux leather clutch, an LBD and black satin heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The former model drew all eyes to her sky-high gams in a chic, minimalist ensemble.
WHY WE LOVE IT The former model drew all eyes to her sky-high gams in a chic, minimalist ensemble.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM