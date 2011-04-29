Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 29, 2011
1. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE Reese Witherspoon sizzled on the Water for Elephants red carpet in a crimson Giambattista Valli dress, diamond Cartier drop earrings and satin Louboutins.
WHY WE LOVE IT The recent bride worked her newlywed glow in a bright, skin-baring design.
-
April 29, 2011
2. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE At the Berlin premiere of Lily Sometimes, Kruger mixed pastels in a lace No. 21 confection, suede Brian Atwood heels and a Raven Kauffman Couture clutch.
-
April 29, 2011
3. Anna KendrickWHAT SHE WORE Anna Kendrick took the plunge at the Time 100 gala in a black Z Spoke by Zac Posen cocktail dress, patent leather Jimmy Choo heels and Cartier diamonds.
-
April 29, 2011
4. Leighton MeesterWHAT SHE WORE Meester helped light up the Empire State Building to honor the DKMS gala in a silk Vera Wang obi skirt, taupe top, Cathy Waterman earrings and Brian Atwood platforms.
-
April 29, 2011
5. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE Richie showcased her Winter Kate designs at Neiman Marcus in a printed maxi dress, cork Christian Louboutin wedges, gold bangles and a Jennifer Meyer wishbone necklace.
April 29, 20111 of 5
