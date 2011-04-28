Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 28, 2011
1. Anna KendrickWHAT SHE WORE The actress hit the town at the Vanity Fair Tribeca Film Festival bash in a lace Zuhair Murad mini, a Kabana ring and patent leather Jimmy Choo platforms.
WHY WE LOVE IT Va-va-va-voom! Anna Kendrick vamped it up in a strategically draped LBD.
-
April 28, 2011
2. Kelly RipaWHAT SHE WORE Ripa looked red hot in a textured cocktail dress and bronze Nicholas Kirkwood heels at the opening night of Broadway’s The Normal Heart.
-
April 28, 2011
3. Hayden PanettiereWHAT SHE WORE Panettiere stopped by SiriusXM radio in a waist-cinching D&G blush dress and patent leather Louboutins.
-
April 28, 2011
4. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker attended the Brooklyn Artists Ball in a ruched Lanvin mini, metallic tweed Chanel coat and black satin heels.
-
April 28, 2011
5. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE At the after-party for Last Night, Mendes sizzled in a chiffon Gucci gown, nude Jimmy Choo sandals and a Roger Vivier pailette clutch.
