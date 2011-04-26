Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 26, 2011
1. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE The actress dined at The Odeon for Chanel's Tribeca Film Festival bash in the label's tweed shift and satin Stella McCartney sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT Naomi Watts was one hot mama in this leg-lengthening shoe and dress combo.
April 26, 2011
2. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Stone struck a pose at a Louis Vuitton party in the label's empire-waist dress and striped miniaudiere paired with tie-dye Louboutins.
April 26, 2011
3. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba celebrated Maria Menounos's bestseller The EveryGirl's Guide to Life in a L.A.M.B. maxidress, biker vest, Paige Novick necklace and a quilted Dior bag.
April 26, 2011
4. Rose ByrneWHAT SHE WORE Byrne arrived at Chanel's Artists Dinner in the design house's halter dress and patent leather heels.
April 26, 2011
5. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts stepped out in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton at a Beverly Hills party.
