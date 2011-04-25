Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 25, 2011
1. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Olivia Wilde smoldered at the Tribeca Film Festival's One For All Shorts Program in a silk crepe A.L.C. gown, Christian Louboutin platforms and a silver Judith Leiber clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT There's nothing sexier than a slinky black dress! The actress turned up the heat in a plunging design that flashed a hint of leg.
-
April 25, 2011
2. BeyonceWHAT SHE WORE Beyonce lunched in Paris rocking a polka-dot Marc Jacobs sheath and peep-toe Louboutins.
-
April 25, 2011
3. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Paltrow picked a belted Yigal Azrouel LWD and Jimmy Choo sandals for a Beverly Hills book signing.
-
April 25, 2011
4. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Saldana hit the San Francisco International Film Festival in a beaded Salvatore Ferragamo mini and patent leather heels.
-
April 25, 2011
5. Hayden PanettiereWHAT SHE WORE Panettiere paired a ruffled D&G halter dress with strappy heels, a Dana Rebecca Designs necklace, Kara Ackerman Designs earrings and a silver Jimmy Choo clutch at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Klitscko.
April 25, 20111 of 5
Olivia Wilde
WHAT SHE WORE Olivia Wilde smoldered at the Tribeca Film Festival's One For All Shorts Program in a silk crepe A.L.C. gown, Christian Louboutin platforms and a silver Judith Leiber clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT There's nothing sexier than a slinky black dress! The actress turned up the heat in a plunging design that flashed a hint of leg.
WHY WE LOVE IT There's nothing sexier than a slinky black dress! The actress turned up the heat in a plunging design that flashed a hint of leg.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM