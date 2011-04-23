Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 23, 2011
1. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE Rachel Bilson paid an early morning visit to Fox & Friends in a Vanessa Bruno blouse, cropped J Brand jeans and textured Charlotte Olympia heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The always stylish star worked one of spring's brightest trends-dyed denim. She amped up her rose-hued pair with pastel accents.
-
April 23, 2011
2. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE The Hollywood mom attended a Baby2Baby event in a velvet tunic, nude peep-toes and gold accessories.
-
April 23, 2011
3. Rashida JonesWHAT SHE WORE Jones arrived at the Children's Defense Fund benefit hosted by Coach in a 3.1 Phillip Lim jacket, Coach crossbody and Dannijo necklace layered over a Olivier Theyskens for Theory LBD.
-
April 23, 2011
4. BeyonceWHAT SHE WORE Beyonce lunched at a Paris eatery in a metallic wrap dress, T-strap sandals and retro shades.
-
April 23, 2011
5. Whitney PortWHAT SHE WORE Port paired her polka-dot blouse with a gray blazer, printed mini and leather booties at the T-Mobile Sidekick 4G launch party.
April 23, 20111 of 5
Rachel Bilson
WHAT SHE WORE Rachel Bilson paid an early morning visit to Fox & Friends in a Vanessa Bruno blouse, cropped J Brand jeans and textured Charlotte Olympia heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The always stylish star worked one of spring's brightest trends-dyed denim. She amped up her rose-hued pair with pastel accents.
WHY WE LOVE IT The always stylish star worked one of spring's brightest trends-dyed denim. She amped up her rose-hued pair with pastel accents.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM