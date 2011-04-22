Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 22, 2011
1. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Gwyneth Paltrow continued her My Father's Daughter book tour at a Bevery Hills Williams-Sonoma in a satin Rachel Roy sheath, Giles & Brother necklace and metallic Camilla Skovgaard heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The author was a sunny surprise in a vivid yellow hue that was a warm alternative to her favorite neutrals.
April 22, 2011
2. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE Bilson hit the Tribeca Film Festival with Karl Lagerfeld to debut their film series inspired by Magnum ice cream in an embroidered silk Chanel dress, patent leather pumps and a seashell clutch.
April 22, 2011
3. Malin AkermanWHAT SHE WORE For the premiere of The Bang Bang Club, Akerman rocked an asymmetrical leather J. Mendel minidress with Cartier's panther bracelet, a gold Anya Hindmarch miniaudiere and ankle-strap sandals.
April 22, 2011
4. Anna KendrickWHAT SHE WORE Kendrick attended the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of The Union in a botanical Vivienne Westwood dress and laser-cut heels.
April 22, 2011
5. Jennifer HudsonWHAT SHE WORE While touring London, Hudson struck a pose in a curve-hugging LBD and woven sandals.
April 22, 2011
