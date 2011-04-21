Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 21, 2011
1. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE The actress attended Coach's benefit for the Children's Defense Fund in a tiered Isabel Marant minidress, patent heels, a fuchsia clutch, Ippolita danglers and Kara Ackerman Designs studs.
WHY WE LOVE IT Zoe Saldana's expert pairing of a bold clutch and a high-contrast print dress proved that some of the best combos are the unexpected ones.
April 21, 2011
2. Scarlett JohanssonWHAT SHE WORE Johansson arrived at the Children's Defense Fund benefit hosted by Coach in a waist-cinching Roland Mouret dress and nude heels.
April 21, 2011
3. Mandy MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore took the PetArmor Protection Pledge at New York's ASPCA in a watercolor blouse, high-waist skirt, satin Brian Atwood heels and Kara Ackerman Designs earrings.
April 21, 2011
4. Amy AdamsWHAT SHE WORE Adams sizzled in a plunging scarlet design, satin heels and a pleated Coach clutch at Bad Robot.
April 21, 2011
5. Camilla BelleWHAT SHE WORE At the Coach benefit, Belle sparkled in a metallic Victoria Beckham shift accessorized with a matching clutch and leather slingbacks.
