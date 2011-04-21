WHAT SHE WORE The actress attended Coach's benefit for the Children's Defense Fund in a tiered Isabel Marant minidress, patent heels, a fuchsia clutch, Ippolita danglers and Kara Ackerman Designs studs.



WHY WE LOVE IT Zoe Saldana's expert pairing of a bold clutch and a high-contrast print dress proved that some of the best combos are the unexpected ones.