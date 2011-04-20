Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 20, 2011
1. Helen MirrenWHAT SHE WORE Helen Mirren topped a fierce Dolce & Gabbana maxi dress with a leather biker jacket at Arthur's London premiere.
WHY WE LOVE IT The dame took a walk on the wild side and proved this season's hottest print has no age limit!
-
April 20, 2011
2. Olivia MunnWHAT SHE WORE Munn raised a glass at the SKYY Infusions Dragon Fruit launch in a scarlet Jay Godfrey design and leather slingbacks.
-
April 20, 2011
3. BeyonceWHAT SHE WORE For a Paris stroll, Beyonce accessorized a printed Preen dress with snakeskin Louboutins and a Jimmy Choo carryall.
-
April 20, 2011
4. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE A red hot Rihanna dined at L.A.'s Osteria Mozza in a plunging mini and peep-toe heels.
-
April 20, 2011
5. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE Lopez bared her midriff in a Christian Cota bandeau top, Tibi harem pants and Jimmy Choo heels at the BlackBerry PlayBook launch.
April 20, 20111 of 5
Helen Mirren
WHAT SHE WORE Helen Mirren topped a fierce Dolce & Gabbana maxi dress with a leather biker jacket at Arthur's London premiere.
WHY WE LOVE IT The dame took a walk on the wild side and proved this season's hottest print has no age limit!
WHY WE LOVE IT The dame took a walk on the wild side and proved this season's hottest print has no age limit!
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM