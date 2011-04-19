WHAT SHE WORE The model mogul attended the L.A. premiere of Hoodwinked Too in Paige Denim jeans with a Tibi top and Miu Miu heels.



WHY WE LOVE IT Heidi Klum proved to be as adept at mixing prints as she is at, well, everything else-she looked cool and playful in a chevron-stripe shirt worn with polka-dot sandals.