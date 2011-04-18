Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 18, 2011
1. Halle BerryWHAT SHE WORE For the Jenesse Silver Rose Luncheon in Beverly Hills, the actress paired a slinky Roberto Cavalli design with silvery Louboutins.
WHY WE LOVE IT Halle Berry brought the heat in a curve-hugging dress in a glow-enhancing shade of fuchsia.
2. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE For the N.Y.C. premiere of Water for Elephants, Witherspoon added sparkling Louboutin sandals to her lace applique bubble dress from Jason Wu.
3. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Paltrow signed copies of My Father's Daughter at an N.Y.C. Williams Sonoma rocking a knit Vionnet minidress and strappy Aperlai sandals.
4. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE Rihanna performed on American Idol in a stunning ruched velvet gown from Carlos Miele.
5. Lea MicheleWHAT SHE WORE Michele hit the Lacoste Live with HTC Coachella bash in a fun rugby-striped tunic from the brand and colorblock espadrilles.
April 18, 2011
