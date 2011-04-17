Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 17, 2011
1. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE Kim Kardashian stopped by SiriusXM radio in a corseted Bensoni design and patent leather heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The black leather-accented minidress both cinched Kardashian's famous curves and played up her wavy raven locks.
April 17, 2011
2. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Paltrow cooked a dish from My Father’s Daughter on The Early Show in The Row’s leather motorcycle pants and a printed silk blouse.
April 17, 2011
3. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WOREBosworth exited an L.A. salon in a chunky sweater, denim mini and suede booties.
April 17, 2011
4. Eva AmurriWHAT SHE WORE The actress attended InStyle’s Dinner with a Designer in a black and cream shift and patent leather sandals.
April 17, 2011
5. Cameron DiazWHAT SHE WORE Diaz rocked suspenders and a white ensemble at a party for My Father’s Daughter in N.Y.C.
April 17, 20111 of 5
