Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 16, 2011
1. Drew BarrymoreWHAT SHE WORE For The Beauty Detox Solution's book launch, she chose skinny J Brand denim leggings, a shredded Catherine Malandrino leather jacket and an edgy feather earring.
WHY WE LOVE IT Drew Barrymore debuted her bold red 'do in an equally rocking ensemble.
-
April 16, 2011
2. Vanessa HudgensWHAT SHE WORE Hudgens attended a bash at Hollywood’s Soho House in Mimi Plange’s metallic lame trousers, a black tank and silver sandals.
-
April 16, 2011
3. Alexis BledelWHAT SHE WOREBledel stopped by MTV’s The Seven in flared MiH Jeans, a BCBG Max Azria jacket, a silk A.L.C. top and gold House of Lavande jewelry.
-
April 16, 2011
4. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker caught the opening night performance of Catch Me If You Can in a printed Oscar de la Renta sheath, metallic tweed coat and beige Louboutins.
-
April 16, 2011
5. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE Kardashian took in the view at The Sunset Tower Hotel in a sheer gray top, high-waist pants and patent leather heels.
