Look of the Day
1. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE The author whipped up buzz for her cookbook My Father’s Daughter on Good Morning America in a blush Alexander Wang blazer and dress paired with leather Sergio Rossi sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT Rain or shine, Gwyneth Paltrow looks flawless. She brightened up a gray N.Y.C day in a cheery pastel combo.
2. Sophia BushWHAT SHE WORE Bush celebrated women in music at the Henry Fonda Theater in a striped Chris Benz dress, hot pink satin heels and a turquoise miniaudiere.
3. Eva LongoriaWHAT SHE WORELongoria signed copies of Eva's Kitchen in a draped Victoria Beckham dress, metallic pumps and kelly green danglers.
4. Courteney CoxWHAT SHE WORE Cox filmed a Late Show with David Letterman appearance in a strong-shouldered Roland Mouret LBD, suede Jimmy Choo heels and rose gold Irit Design earrings.
5. FergieWHAT SHE WORE Fergie worked a studded minidress, leather sandals and a black clutch at the L.A. Beauty Detox Solution book launch.
