Look of the Day
April 11, 2011
1. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Anne Hathaway complemented the blue carpet at the L.A. Rio premiere with a coordinating Gucci dress, heels and Le Vian earrings.
WHY WE LOVE IT She added a smart (and unexpected!) touch to her beaded sheath with a hip pair of oversize specs.
April 11, 2011
2. Eva LongoriaWHAT SHE WORE Longoria hosted the La Plaza Inaugural Gala in a Monique Lhuillier tube dress and platform heels.
April 11, 2011
3. Alexis BledelWHAT SHE WORE Bledel arrived at Ford's Theater for The Conspirator's D.C. premiere in a bordeaux Stella McCartney dress accented with House of Lavande ruby drop earrings and a Cecelia barrel clutch.
April 11, 2011
4. Kirsten DunstWHAT SHE WORE Dunst rocked Proenza Schouler's lace blouse and tweed pencil skirt with Bulgari jewelry at the GLAAD Media Awards.
April 11, 2011
5. Julianne HoughWHAT SHE WORE Hough sparkled in a Rachel Roy sequin mini, satin heels and a mosaic Judith Leiber clutch at the John Wayne Cancer Institute's Odyssey Ball.
