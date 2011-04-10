Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 10, 2011
1. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE The actress pitched in at the Marie Curie Hospice in a Stella McCartney denim pencil skirt and perforated Sergio Rossi booties.
WHY WE LOVE IT Gwyneth Paltrow looked great for a good cause in a casually chic ensemble.
April 10, 2011
2. Gwen StefaniWHAT SHE WORE Stefani exited an eatery in a halter jumpsuit and printed L.A.M.B. booties.
April 10, 2011
3. Mandy MooreWHAT SHE WOREMoore paired her structured tote with a double-breasted coat, skinny jeans and ballet flats in L.A.
April 10, 2011
4. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Swift shopped Beverly Hills in a floral sundress and woven sandals.
April 10, 2011
5. Cat DeeleyWHAT SHE WORE Deeley topped a striped tube dress with a motorcycle jacket at an L.A. event.
