Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
April 9, 2011
1. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE The Pieds Nus Sur Les Limaces actress paired a sleeveless Jill Stuart romper with Chloe chain-strap flats in Athens.
WHY WE LOVE IT Diane Kruger embodied laidback Mediterranean chic in a gingham one-piece.
April 9, 2011
2. Keira KnightleyWHAT SHE WORE Knightley exited the Comedy Theatre after a performance of The Children's Hour in a cuffed denim jacket over an embroidered LWD and khaki boots.
April 9, 2011
3. Eva LongoriaWHAT SHE WORELongoria signed copies of Eva's Kitchen in an Andrew Gn military coat, skinny jeans and satin pumps.
April 9, 2011
4. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth shopped on Melrose in a waffle tank and Isabel Marant tulip skirt, accessorized with suede booties and an Alexander Wang bag.
April 9, 2011
5. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts topped an Isabel Lu maxi dress with a Textile jacket at the Textile Elizabeth and James Beverly Hills bash.
April 9, 2011
