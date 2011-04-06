Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 6, 2011
1. Michelle MonaghanWHAT SHE WORE Michelle Monaghan filmed an appearance on MTV's The Seven in a Juan Carlos Obando watercolor minidress, platform sandals and a bronze cuff.
WHY WE LOVE IT The Source Code actress kept it short and sweet in a full-skirted dress. Chunky accessories upped the outfit's modern vibe.
April 6, 2011
2. Jennifer GarnerWHAT SHE WORE Garner walked the Arthur red carpet in Casadei platforms, an Oscar de la Renta sweater and pencil skirt and $100,000 worth of Cartier jewelry.
April 6, 2011
3. Lake BellWHAT SHE WORE Bell dined at The Lion for an Oxfam event in a patchwork Sportmax dress and strappy black ASOS heels.
April 6, 2011
4. Rebecca RomijnWHAT SHE WORE Romijn celebrated the JustFabulous launch in the label's leather sandals, a floral shirtdress and silver Ippolita bangles.
April 6, 2011
5. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE Richie attended the Elizabeth and James Textile bash in flared denim paired with a sheer coverup and snakeskin clutch.
