Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 5, 2011
1. Eva LongoriaWHAT SHE WORE The first-time author stopped by the Early Show to promote Eva's Kitchen in a Victoria Beckham mini and blush satin heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Eva Longoria's recipe for a delectable look? A simple shift in a fresh pink shade.
-
April 5, 2011
2. Carrie UnderwoodWHAT SHE WORE Underwood took the stage for the Girls' Night Out concert in a sequin mini and pewter René Caovilla heels.
-
April 5, 2011
3. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington arrived at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in a short-sleeved floral dress paired with fuchsia heels and bronze Lia Sophia earrings.
-
April 5, 2011
4. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE Witherspoon posed backstage at the ACM Awards in a lace Marchesa cocktail dress, satin Brian Atwood pumps and garnet Neil Lane jewelry.
-
April 5, 2011
5. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo rocked a mixed material Giambattista Valli dress with lace-up Jimmy Choo sandals and stacked bracelets at a screening of Henry's Crime.
April 5, 20111 of 5
Eva Longoria
WHAT SHE WORE The first-time author stopped by the Early Show to promote Eva's Kitchen in a Victoria Beckham mini and blush satin heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Eva Longoria's recipe for a delectable look? A simple shift in a fresh pink shade.
WHY WE LOVE IT Eva Longoria's recipe for a delectable look? A simple shift in a fresh pink shade.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM