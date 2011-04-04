Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 4, 2011
1. Carrie UnderwoodWHAT SHE WORE The nominee stepped out at the ACM Awards in an amethyst Jean Fares Couture gown, Sutra jewelry and peep-toe heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Carrie Underwood rocked the country music scene wearing an intricately beaded design in an electric hue.
April 4, 2011
2. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Swift picked up the ACM Award for Entertainer of the Year in an embroidered Elie Saab gown and Neil Lane diamonds.
April 4, 2011
3. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE Klum arrived at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in an embellished Gucci LBD, Jimmy Choo wedges and Vhernier rings.
April 4, 2011
4. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE Gomez walked the Kids' Choice Awards orange carpet in a crisp white Christian Cota ensemble, a KumKum bracelet and ring and gold H.Stern hoops.
April 4, 2011
5. Penelope CruzWHAT SHE WORE Cruz was inducted onto the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a lace L'Wren Scott dress, Chopard diamonds and leather Louboutins.
Carrie Underwood
