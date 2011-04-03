Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 3, 2011
1. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Zoe Saldana rocked a metallic Vivienne Westwood mini and bright ankle-strap heels at a dinner to celebrate the designer's L.A. store opening.
WHY WE LOVE IT Silver looked particularly polished in the form of this expertly draped design.
-
April 3, 2011
2. Emily BrowningWHAT SHE WORE The Sucker Punch actress struck a pose in a peek-a-boo navy Azzaro mini at the film's London premiere.
-
April 3, 2011
3. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Lively attended CinemaCon in a lace Dolce & Gabbana ensemble and suede booties.
-
April 3, 2011
4. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE Klum celebrated the opening of Vivienne Westwood's U.S. flagship store in the designer's sequin LBD and suede pumps.
-
April 3, 2011
5. Vanessa HudgensWHAT SHE WORE Hudgens exited London's Radio 1 studios in printed All Saints slacks paired with a striped cardigan, black peep-toes and a leather crossbody bag.
April 3, 20111 of 5
