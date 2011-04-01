Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 1, 2011
1. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Blake Lively received the Breakthrough Performer of the Year award at CinemaCon in a silk organza Marchesa minidress and suede Brian Atwood pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT This dress has it all: intricate embroidery, a red hot hue and leg-baring ruffles fit for flaunting the actress's enviable gams.
-
April 1, 2011
2. Michelle MonaghanWHAT SHE WORE Monaghan arrived at a screening of Source Code in a sculpted teal Roksanda Ilincic design paired with crisscross sandals and a geometric Jimmy Choo clutch.
-
April 1, 2011
3. Padma LakshmiWHAT SHE WORE Lakshmi represented Top Chef at the Bravo upfronts in a tailored design, matte gold accessories and knotted peep-toes.
-
April 1, 2011
4. Carrie UnderwoodWHAT SHE WORE Underwood walked the Soul Surfer blue carpet in a tiered Zuhair Murad cocktail dress, onyx Kabana jewelry and satin Brian Atwood pumps.
-
April 1, 2011
5. Jamie ChungWHAT SHE WORE The Sucker Punch actress rocked a hot pink D&G halter dress, peep-toe heels and gold Vhernier jewelry at the film's London premiere.
April 1, 20111 of 5
