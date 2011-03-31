Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 31, 2011
1. Vanessa HudgensWHAT SHE WORE Vanessa Hudgens accessorized a white silk Alberta Ferretti gown with agate jewelry from Dana Rebecca Designs for the London premiere of Sucker Punch.
WHY WE LOVE IT '30s glam met boho chic in this bias-cut gown with a decadent beaded neckline.
March 31, 2011
2. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE Kardashian celebrated the Victoria’s Secret swim collection launch at Club L in a contoured LBD and nude Louboutins.
March 31, 2011
3. Abbie CornishWHAT SHE WORE Cornish attended the London Sucker Punch premiere in a taupe Alberta Ferretti chiffon gown and Cartier diamonds.
March 31, 2011
4. Carla GuginoWHAT SHE WORE Gugino walked the Sucker Punch red carpet in an electric blue cocktail dress, silver peep-toes and a pleated clutch.
March 31, 2011
5. Malin AkermanWHAT SHE WORE Akerman stopped by the L.A. Vivienne Westwood boutique in the designer’s printed sheath paired with satin heels and an oversize clutch.
