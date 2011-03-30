Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 30, 2011
1. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Diane Kruger walked the Green Auction’s aptly hued carpet in a silk radzimir Jason Wu cocktail dress, satin heels and an ivory clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT This style star was nothing short of stunning in a sculpted LBD. A hint of underskirt and a tousled plait added an effortlessly cool feel to the ladylike design.
2. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo attended N.Y.C.'s Green Auction in a Rachel Roy feather tunic, a pleated skirt and snakeskin heels.
3. Eva LongoriaWHAT SHE WORE Longoria arrived at the International Film Fair in a tailored pantsuit, peep-toe stilettos and a black miniaudiere.
4. Nicky HiltonWHAT SHE WORE The jewelry designer hit the Tru Hollywood red carpet in a strong-shouldered Camilla and Marc mini paired with nude heels, a metallic clutch, Anita Ko spike bracelets and stacked Nicky Hilton rings.
5. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE Richie brightened up her black ensemble with a lime green Balenciaga tote in West Hollywood.
