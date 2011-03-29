Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 29, 2011
1. Michelle WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Michelle Williams hit the N.Y.C. premiere of Meek's Cutoff in a '60s-inspired Chanel dress with oversize pockets and Salvatore Ferragamo leather heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress looked chic as ever in a lovely lavender design. The shift's black sequin sleeves gave the dress a mod feel and paired perfectly with matching minimalist accessories.
March 29, 2011
2. Katie HolmesWHAT SHE WORE Holmes arrived at the premiere of The Kennedys in a Ralph Lauren knit dress, strappy nude sandals and a Jennifer Meyer letter pendant.
March 29, 2011
3. Michelle MonaghanWHAT SHE WORE Monaghan worked a sleek Versace LWD and the label's pointy-toe heels at the L.A. premiere of Source Code.
March 29, 2011
4. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum stopped by the Good Day New York studio in a D&G floral dress and blazer paired with suede René Caovilla pumps and Ippolita earrings.
March 29, 2011
5. Eva GreenWHAT SHE WORE Green went femme fatale in a leather sheath and sandals at the Womb premiere.
