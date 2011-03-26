Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 26, 2011
1. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Emma Roberts hit the Sucker Punch premiere in leather Kova&T leggings, a Razan Alazzouni beaded blouse and satin Brian Atwood pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Black and white and totally chic! Tough-girl pants put an edgy twist on the actress?s sweet floral top.
-
March 26, 2011
2. Keira KnightleyWHAT SHE WORE Knightley topped a sailor dress with a blazer and an ostrich Miu Miu hobo outside London’s Comedy Theatre.
-
March 26, 2011
3. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Swift exited her London hotel in a belted lace Topshop dress and two-tone heels.
-
March 26, 2011
4. Brooklyn DeckerWHAT SHE WORE Decker accessorized her fresh bob in Miami with a fitted striped mini, metallic flats and a woven bag.
-
March 26, 2011
5. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum posed backstage after a radio interview in a printed silk Derek Lam dress, an Ippolita bracelet, Jamie Wolf earrings and patent leather Brian Atwood heels.
